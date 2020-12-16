Woman attacked with hammer in Edgewater Beach domestic incident

A 24-year-old woman claimed a man broke into her Edgewater Beach home Wednesday and hit her with a hammer and damaged her property.

The domestic incident began about 9:50 a.m. when a man she knew forced his way into the home in the 6100 block of North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.

The man grabbed a hammer and hit the woman with it, police said. He also damaged a wall before he left. He was last seen going north on Kenmore, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The woman was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No arrest has been made.