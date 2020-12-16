Woman attacked with hammer in Edgewater Beach domestic incident
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old woman claimed a man broke into her Edgewater Beach home Wednesday and hit her with a hammer and damaged her property.
The domestic incident began about 9:50 a.m. when a man she knew forced his way into the home in the 6100 block of North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.
The man grabbed a hammer and hit the woman with it, police said. He also damaged a wall before he left. He was last seen going north on Kenmore, police said.
The woman was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital for treatment.
No arrest has been made.