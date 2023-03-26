Woman attacks another woman with a knife in alleyway in Chicago

A woman stabbed another woman repeatedly with a knife in an alleyway in Chicago on Sunday night.

Police said the victim, 47, was attacked near West Chicago Avenue and North Pine in Austin around 8:47 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The attacker – described as a "known female" by police – stabbed the victim multiple times in the arm and leg.

The victim was hospitalized in good condition.

No one is in custody.