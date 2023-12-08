Woman attacks, stabs rideshare driver on Near North Side: police

A woman attacked a driver on the Near North Side Friday morning, stabbing him in the head before fleeing the scene.

Police say a 41-year-old man was providing a car ride service to an unidentified woman around 12:37 a.m.

They were in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue when the woman became angry and attacked the driver.

He attempted to push her away, but the offender stabbed the victim's head with a sharp object before running away.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a cut to the head.

No arrests have been made. Area Three Detectives are investigating.