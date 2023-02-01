Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lake View East: police

A 27-year-old woman was robbed of her car at gunpoint in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police say two offenders, at least one armed with a handgun, demanded the victim’s vehicle around 6:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue.

The offenders then fled in the victim’s blue-colored Audi.

Responding officers were able to locate the vehicle in the 1700 block of West 19th Street where both offenders were placed into custody and a weapon was recovered near the scene of arrest.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Area three detectives are investigating.