Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Trinity Hospital parking lot

A 21-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint early Wednesday from in the parking lot of Trinity Hospital on the South Side.

She was sitting in her parked Lexus about 4:45 a.m. when four or five teens exited a BMW and two of them confronted her with a gun in the 9300 block of South Oglesby in Calumet Heights, Chicago police said.

The pair forced her to the ground outside the car, but she grabbed onto a door handle until they began to drive off, police said. The car struck a rail before leaving the lot with the BMW.

The carjacking happened in the parking lot of Trinity Hospital, according to a law enforcement source.

The woman was taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment of a foot injury. She was in good condition.

No arrest has been made.