Woman carjacked at gunpoint on Chicago's Southwest Side

A woman was forced out of her car at gunpoint early Monday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 55-year-old was driving her 2019 Honda Accord around 4 a.m. when four men got out of a black SUV and a white sedan and stole her car at gunpoint in the 4900 block of South Western Avenue, police said.

The suspects fled in her vehicle. No injuries were reported in the carjacking.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.