Woman carjacked by group in Rogers Park

A woman was carjacked Wednesday night in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 10:45 p.m., the 21-year-old had just pulled into her 2021 Toyota RAV4 into her garage in the 7700 block of North Marshfield Avenue, when four males and two women approached her on foot and one of them pulled out a gun, Chicago police said. They demanded she and her female passenger get out the SUV.

The group took a purse and personal items before fleeing in her SUV, police said.

No one was injured, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.