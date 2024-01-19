Teens charged with carjacking 63-year-old woman in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
The boys, 15 and 16, allegedly carjacked a 63-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 3 in the 3800 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.
The teens were arrested Thursday and each charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
No further information was immediately available.