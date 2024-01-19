Teens charged with carjacking 63-year-old woman in East Garfield Park

Two teenage boys were charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The boys, 15 and 16, allegedly carjacked a 63-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 3 in the 3800 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.

The teens were arrested Thursday and each charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.