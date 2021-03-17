Woman carjacked in West Town

A 28-year-old woman was carjacked Tuesday night in West Town on the West Side.

About 10:15 p.m., she was parking her black Range Rover in the 700 block of North Wood Street, when she was approached on foot by a man and woman who flashed a gun and opened the woman’s driver-side door, Chicago police said.

The woman opened the 28-year-old’s passenger-side door and grabbed her purse while the man pulled her from the SUV and told her to leave, police said. The man and woman then sped from the scene.

No one was injured as Area Three detectives investigate.