Woman carjacked while parking in Buena Park

A woman was carjacked early Monday morning in the Buena Park neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was parking her 2012 Audi Q5 around 1:38 a.m. in the 4200 block of North Clarendon Avenue when two armed people exited a dark-colored Dodge Charger and forced her out of her car, police said.

They took her cellphone and fled in her vehicle, police said.

The woman was uninjured during the carjacking.

No one is in custody at Area Three detectives investigate.

