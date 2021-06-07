Woman caught in crossfire of River North shootout

A woman was hurt in a shootout early Monday in River North.

The 32-year-old was crossing the street about 2 a.m.in the 600 block of North Wells Street when people inside two SUVs staarted shooting at each other, Chicago police said.

A stray bullet grazed her foot and a friend drove her to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said.

She didn’t appear to be the intended target, according to police.

Area Three detectives are investigating.