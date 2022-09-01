Woman caught in the crossfire after suspects open fire on each other on Chicago's West Side

A woman was shot in the chest after being caught in the cross-fire of two vehicles on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., the 37-year-old woman was on a porch in the 1100 block of South Francisco when two vehicles were driving by and occupants in the vehicles began firing shots at each other, Chicago police said.

The victim was caught in the cross-fire and shot in the chest.

She was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The victim was not the intended target, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.