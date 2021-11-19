Woman charged in baseball bat attack in Austin

article

A woman was charged with attacking another women with a baseball bat in the Austin neighborhood.

Titania Finley, 39, was accused of hitting a 27-year-old woman mutliple times with a bat on Aug. 13 in the 300 block of North Central Avenue, police said.

Finley was arrested Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

She was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Finley was due in court Friday.

