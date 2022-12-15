Woman charged in deadly DUI crash in Crete

article

A woman was charged with aggravated DUI after crashing her car into another vehicle on Interstate 394 last month in Crete.

A red Ford was traveling southbound on I-394 near Steger Road around 12:46 a.m. on Nov. 14 when it struck a deer and drove into the ditch before coming to rest in lane 2, according to Illinois State Police.

Letisha Tovar, 58, was driving her Jeep when she struck the passenger side of the Ford, police said.

The passenger of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital, police said.

Tovar was also taken to a local hospital where she refused medical treatment. The passenger in her Jeep was hospitalized with injuries, police said.

Tovar was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm after an investigation by the Illinois Division of Criminal Investigation.

Tovar was released from Cook County Jail on a personal recognizance bond.