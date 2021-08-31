Woman charged in River North shooting

article

A woman was charged with attempted murder for a shooting Sunday night in the River North neighborhood.

Maria Gomez, 35, was identified by police as the woman who shot a 32-year-old man around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North LaSalle Drive, police said.

Gomez was arrested minutes after the shooting in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street, police said.

She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to CPD.

Gomez was due in court Tuesday.