Woman charged with aggravated DUI in fatal Logan Square crash

A 41-year-old woman is accused of fatally hitting another woman while driving drunk Monday in Logan Square.

Jennifer Martinez is charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI causing death and two misdemeanor counts of DUI, Chicago police said.

Martinez allegedly hit Patsy Ely, 62, with her Dodge Caravan about 5 p.m. near a crosswalk in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Ely was later pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, authorities said.

Martinez is expected to appear at a bond hearing Thursday.

