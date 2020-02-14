Woman charged with child endangerment after 7-year-old girl accidentally shoots brother in Lawndale

A woman is facing child endangerment charges after a 7-year-old girl accidentally shot her brother last week in Lawndale on the West Side.

Lucreshia Curtis, 39, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of causing a child to be endangered, Chicago police said.

The girl gained access to a gun about 7:49 p.m. Feb. 14 in the home when it went off and struck her brother, 11, in the neck, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Curtis was arrested about 10 p.m. the next day, police said. She is scheduled to appear in court March 20.

The 11-year-old was one of 11 kids wounded in shooting across Chicago over that weekend.