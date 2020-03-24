Woman charged with DUI in Avondale crash that injured 2 CPD officers

A woman faces a misdemeanor count of DUI after crashing Tuesday in Avondale and injuring two Chicago police officers, police said.

Shannon Ohara, 32, was allegedly speeding in a Chevrolet Equinox in the 3400 block of West Belmont Avenue at 4:20 a.m. when she hit a marked CPD vehicle northbound on Kimball Avenue and turning onto Belmont Avenue, Chicago police said.

Both officers were taken to a hospital in fair condition, police said.

Ohara and her male passenger, 41, were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital for treatment, police said. They are in fair condition.