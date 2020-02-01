Woman charged with DUI in crash with CTA bus near Garfield Park

A woman is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a parked CTA bus Thursday near Garfield Park on the West Side.

Nesha Howard, 48, was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, Chicago police said. She was also cited for making an improper U-turn.

Howard was driving a Chevrolet SUV about 11:55 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Madison Street when she allegedly hit the rear driver’s side of the bus, police said.

The bus driver was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said. No passengers were on the bus at the time.

Howard refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.