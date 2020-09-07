Woman charged with endangerment after infant, 2 children left alone in car on West Side

A 26-year-old woman faces three counts of misdemeanor child endangerment after allegedly leaving three young children alone in a car Monday on the West Side.

She left them unattended in the 4800 block of West North Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

They included a 3-month-old girl, 3-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy, police said.

The children were evaluated at the scene at 11:50 a.m. and were in good condition, police said. It wasn’t clear how long they were alone in the car.

Police announced the charges Tuesday morning.