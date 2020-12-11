Woman charged with looting downtown shop in August

article

A 34-year-old Calumet Heights woman faces charges after allegedly stealing from a downtown business during widespread looting in August.

Crystal Williams allegedly stole items Aug. 10 from a business in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.

She was arrested Wednesday on the South Side and charged with a felony count each of burglary and looting, police said.

Williams is among dozens of people charged with looting shops early Aug. 10 throughout Chicago. Another round of looting hit the city in late May.

Williams was being held in Cook County Jail without bail, according to county records.