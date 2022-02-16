Warrenville woman charged with fatally stabbing daughter's father in the neck during fight: police

article

A Warrenville woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly stabbing her daughter's father in the neck during an argument that turned physical.

According to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Deanna Coakley, 27, has been charged with one count of first degree murder after stabbing 31-year-old Joseph Strock in the throat Sunday night in the 31000 block of Village Green Court.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Coakley's home after a report of a woman screaming was called in. When officers got there, they found Coakley on top of Strock near the front door of the home.

Strock was bleeding from the neck and a large pool of blood was under his body, the release states. He was transported to a local hospital with a laceration to the right side of his neck and was pronounced dead.

While investigating, the Warrenville Police Department alleges that at some point a verbal argument between Coakley and Strock turned physical. Coakley is accused of stabbing Strock with a kitchen knife.

The release states that following the stabbing, Strock got out of the apartment and collapsed on the ground outside the front door, where he was found by authorities.

"Nationwide, domestic violence remains a silent epidemic that unfortunately occurs predominantly behind closed doors," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin. "If left unchecked however, the consequences can be deadly, as is alleged in this case. I urge anyone who finds themselves in an abusive relationship to seek help from any of a multitude of social service programs available throughout the country that offer assistance and guidance to people in an abusive relationship. I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Joseph Strock on their loss."

"I am extremely pleased that through the hard work and professionalism of the Warrenville Police Department, DuPage County MERIT and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office, we were able to bring a successful resolution to this tragic incident," said Warrenville Chief of Police Raymond Turano. "I also commend State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for their legal guidance throughout the entire investigation."

Coakley appeared in a bond hearing Wednesday morning where Judge Daniel Guerin set bond at $1 million with 10% to apply.