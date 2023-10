article

A 25-year-old woman was charged in connection to a robbery in Chicago Lawn this summer.

Jessica Smith, of Chicago, was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a 33-year-old woman in the 6200 block of South Western Avenue on August 24, 2023.

The incident happened at 9:07 p.m.

Smith was charged with a felony count of armed robbery. She was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Thursday.

No additional information is available.