Woman charged with shooting husband in Joliet

A woman is accused of shooting her husband Sunday in their home in Joliet.

Denise O’Malley, 55, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery, Joliet police said.

Officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to the 1900 block of Brighton Lane for reports of a person shot and found a 55-year-old man in a front yard with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, police said.

The man was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, police said. He told officers that his wife, who was still inside their home, had shot him, police said.

Officers surrounded the home and O’Malley came out a short time later, police said. She was taken into custody without incident.

Officers learned a “disturbance” occurred in the home when O’Malley allegedly shot her husband, police said. A gun was found inside the home.

O’Malley is being held at the Will County Jail and is expected to appear in court Monday.