Suspect identified in fatal stabbings of sisters inside Cook County home, police say

A homicide investigation is underway in northwest suburban Streamwood after a woman and child were found stabbed to death inside a townhome on Wednesday night.

What we know:

According to Streamwood police, officers and paramedics from the fire department responded to the home in the 1500 block of McKool Avenue at 7:50 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Inside the residence, they found two sisters—Janiya Jenkins, 21, and 10-year-old Uyani Jones—dead from stab wounds.

A suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins, police said. His last known location was in Bensenville, where police there said they located his vehicle in Redmond Park.

Jenkins is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

The backstory:

A FOX 32 crew at the scene Thursday morning reported seeing two bodies being carried out of the townhome.

We spoke with a neighbor who told us her daughter was best friends with the 10-year-old victim. She said her daughter was on the phone with the victim when she heard yelling around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night. The daughter reportedly heard the 21-year-old victim say, "Don't kill the kids."

The neighbor said the 7-year-old brother of the victims, and a "baby niece," came to her house for help. She then called the mother of the children who was at work.

At that point, the neighbor went into the home and found the victims dead on the second floor — one in the bedroom, the other in the hallway. She said blood was everywhere.

What's next:

Police are searching for Jenkins. Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him and call 911.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Streamwood Police Department at 630-736-3700 or leave a message on their anonymous tipline at 630-736-3719.