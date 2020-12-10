Woman, CPD officer, injured in crash in Chatham

A woman and a Chicago police officer were injured in a vehicle crash Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side.

About 11:35 p.m., the woman was driving a white Hyundai Elantra east on 87th Street, when she struck the driver’s side of a Chicago police squad car as they were turning in the 700 block of East 87th Street, Chicago police said.

The woman driver was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said. One officer was taken to the hospital in good condition, and a second officer refused medical attention.