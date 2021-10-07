Woman critically hurt in fiery, rollover crash in Brighton Park

A woman was critically injured Wednesday morning when the car she was riding in crashed, flipped over and caught fire in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The woman, in her early 20s, was riding as a passenger in a car around 5 a.m. in the 4500 block of South California Avenue when the vehicle crashed into two parked cars, rolled over and caught fire, police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP