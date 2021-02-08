Woman critically hurt in Gresham fire

article

A woman was in critical conditions after a fire broke out at a home Monday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

The woman, about 60 years old, was rescued from a rear bedroom at 8032 S. Hermitage Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The fire, which was ongoing at 10:30 a.m., had spread to at least one other home, Langford said.