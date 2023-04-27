Woman critically injured after crashing car into tree in Joliet

A 39-year-old woman was injured in a single-car crash in Joliet Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the woman was driving a Volkswagen Beetle northbound on Railroad Street approaching Cherry Street when the car veered left into the lane of oncoming traffic.

The vehicle struck a tree after leaving the roadway and overturned. The crash occurred around 3:50 p.m.

The driver was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition.

The roadway was closed for several hours as officers reconstructed the crash scene. This crash is currently under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit.

No further information is available at this time.