Woman critically injured after crashing into tree in Cragin

A woman was critically injured after crashing her car into a tree Thursday morning in the Cragin neighborhood.

About 2:34 a.m., the 34-year-old was driving silver sedan eastbound in the 5400 block of West Diversey Avenue when she crossed over to the westbound lanes and ran into a tree, police said.

She was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP