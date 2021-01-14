Woman critically injured in Evanston fire
EVANSTON, Ill. - A woman was critically injured in a fire at an apartment building Thursday in north suburban Evanston.
Firefighters responded to the blaze about 1:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Dempster Street and found smoke and fire on the third floor, Evanston fire officials said in a statement.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the apartment in which it started thanks to the help of sprinklers, officials said.
A middle-aged woman was found unresponsive in the unit without a pulse, officials said. Paramedics resuscitated her on the way to a hospital. She is currently in the intensive care unit.
No other injuries were reported, officials said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.