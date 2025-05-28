Woman in custody after 3 children stabbed on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief A 33-year-old woman allegedly stabbed three children — ages 1, 3, and 5 — in the right wrist around 5:44 p.m. Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side. The children were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition. The woman is in custody; charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.



Three young children were seriously injured Wednesday evening after a woman allegedly stabbed them on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

What we know:

The attack happened around 5:44 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Harvard Avenue.

A 33-year-old woman brought the children — a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old boy — to St. Bernard Hospital after allegedly stabbing each of them in the right wrist with a sharp object, police said.

The children were later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they remained in serious condition as of Wednesday night.

What's next:

The woman was taken into custody. Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.