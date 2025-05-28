Woman in custody after 3 children stabbed on Chicago's South Side, police say
CHICAGO - Three young children were seriously injured Wednesday evening after a woman allegedly stabbed them on Chicago’s South Side, police said.
What we know:
The attack happened around 5:44 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Harvard Avenue.
A 33-year-old woman brought the children — a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old boy — to St. Bernard Hospital after allegedly stabbing each of them in the right wrist with a sharp object, police said.
The children were later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they remained in serious condition as of Wednesday night.
What's next:
The woman was taken into custody. Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.