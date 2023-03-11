Woman dead after being stabbed multiple times while on CTA platform in the Loop

A woman is dead after being stabbed multiple times while standing on a CTA platform in the Loop early Saturday.

At about 1:26 a.m., the 26-year-old woman was on the Adams and Wabash CTA platform when a male offender stabbed her in the chest, abdomen and left arm, police said.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.