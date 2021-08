A woman is dead after a car crashed into a home in Gary, Indiana Friday night.

Police say the driver entered the front of the house and exited out of the side of an attached garage.

The driver then crashed into nearby woods.

The driver also struck a gas meter, which ignited a fire.

The condition of the driver is not yet known at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.