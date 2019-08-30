Woman dies after falling onto Red Line tracks; normal service resuming

article

Normal CTA Red Line service is resuming after a woman who fell on the tracks at the South Loop Roosevelt station died and two people were hospitalized, authorities said.

About 5:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of South State Street for reports of a person on the tracks at the Roosevelt station, Chicago police said. They found a woman under a rail in the restricted area with signs of electrocution.

The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Two Chicago Transit Authority employees, a man and a woman, suffered panic attacks and were taken to Mercy Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, according to police and the Chicago Fire Department.

Service was suspended shortly before 6 a.m. for the emergency at the Roosevelt station, the CTA said in an alert.

Trains bypassed Roosevelt while authorities investigated, but normal service to all stations resumed with residual delays by 9:14 a.m., the CTA said.