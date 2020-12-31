Woman dies days after Lawndale triple shooting

A 22-year-old woman died on Christmas Eve days after she was one of three women shot in Lawndale.

Sabrina Haralson, of Bolingbrook, and two other women were shot while sitting in a parked vehicle about 1:35 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Haralson was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and died four days later, officials said. An autopsy found she died of complications from her injuries, and ruled her death a homicide.

Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition and the third, a 20-year-old woman, was in good condition with a graze wound, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.