Woman dies in apartment fire in Mount Greenwood: police

A 24-year-old woman died in an apartment fire Wednesday morning in Mount Greenwood on the Southwest Side.

About 4:50 a.m., officers found her unresponsive on the bedroom floor of an apartment in the 4000 block of West 115th Street, Chicago police said. The fire had started in the kitchen where she was cooking, causing heavy smoke in the unit.

The woman was brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Chicago police continue to investigate.