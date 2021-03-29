Woman dies in fiery wrong-way crash on I-57 near Country Club Hills

A woman dies in a fiery multi-vehicle crash with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 57 Sunday morning near south suburban Country Club Hills.

About 2:50 a.m., Mary Williams, 69, was southbound in a Hyundai Sonata on I-57 near 183rd Street when a Chevrolet Cruze traveling the wrong way crashed into the front of her car, Illinois State Police said.

The Cruze then crashed into the front of a Hyundai Sonata, state police said. The impact caused the Cruze to become engulfed in flames.

Williams was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, state police said.

The driver of the Cruze, a 33-year-old woman, was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, state police said.

The driver of the Sonata, a 29-year-old woman, was also taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said.