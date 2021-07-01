Woman dies in Roseland shooting that wounds 8-year-old girl, another woman

A woman was killed and an 8-year-old girl and another woman were wounded early Thursday in Roseland on the Far South Side — one of 14 neighborhoods in Chicago that have seen an increase in murders this year.

The two women were sitting on the porch of a home in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone stepped from a white Nissan and fired at them, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

A 30-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet and taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition, police said.

One of the shots went through the house and struck an 8-year-old girl in the arm, police said. She was taken to Roseland Hospital and was also in good condition.

No one was in custody.

There have been at least 12 homicides in Roseland this year, up from nine for the same time last year, according to Sun-Times data. It ranks 11th among neighborhoods for homicides this year, a list topped by Austin with 28, North Lawndale with 21 and Englewood with 18.

Roseland is in the Calumet Police District, which has seen a 73% increase in homicides this year and a 49% percent increase in shootings, according to statistics kept by the Chicago Police Department.