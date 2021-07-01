Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Jasper County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County

Woman dies in Roseland shooting that wounds 8-year-old girl, another woman

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A woman was killed and an 8-year-old girl and another woman were wounded early Thursday in Roseland on the Far South Side — one of 14 neighborhoods in Chicago that have seen an increase in murders this year.

The two women were sitting on the porch of a home in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone stepped from a white Nissan and fired at them, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

A 30-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet and taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One of the shots went through the house and struck an 8-year-old girl in the arm, police said. She was taken to Roseland Hospital and was also in good condition.

No one was in custody.

There have been at least 12 homicides in Roseland this year, up from nine for the same time last year, according to Sun-Times data. It ranks 11th among neighborhoods for homicides this year, a list topped by Austin with 28, North Lawndale with 21 and Englewood with 18.

Roseland is in the Calumet Police District, which has seen a 73% increase in homicides this year and a 49% percent increase in shootings, according to statistics kept by the Chicago Police Department.