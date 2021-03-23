Woman found shot dead after South Side SWAT standoff; man arrested

A woman died of gunshots and a man was arrested following a SWAT standoff Tuesday afternoon in Princeton Park on the South Side.

Officers responded at 12:20 p.m. to a call of an armed man holding a woman inside a home in the 200 block of West 92nd Street, Chicago police said in a statement.

The man, 30, was arrested about 1 p.m. without incident, police said. A gun was recovered at the scene, according to police sources.

The woman, 40, was found with gunshot wounds to the torso and the face and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation, police spokesman Steve Rusanov said.

Police initially reported a second woman was held in the home but said later there was only one victim inside.

No charges have been filed.