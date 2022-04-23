Woman and dog killed in fire in Round Lake

article

A woman and a dog were killed in a fire in Round Lake in Lake County on Saturday.

Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Joe Krueger said the call on Providence Lane came in at 9:48 a.m.

"The fire was initially detected and called in by a neighbor," Krueger said.

He said that firefighters pulled the woman out of the house, but she was unconscious and died at the hospital. They were able to save one dog, but another died.

"The fire appeared to start on first floor in kitchen area," Krueger said.

