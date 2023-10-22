Woman fatally shoots knife-wielding man in Morgan Park

A woman fatally shot a knife-wielding man early Sunday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. when a 41-year-old man who the woman knew approached her with a knife inside her home in the 11500 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman then pulled out a gun and shot the man four times in his torso, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The woman wasn’t injured and a handgun was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Area detectives were investigating.