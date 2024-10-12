Woman fatally shot, 2 others wounded in West Side shooting

Three women were shot on the West Side of Chicago Friday night, with one of them fatally wounded, police said.

The victims were found on the sidewalk and inside a residence in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 9:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.

One of the women suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. She was listed in fair condition. The other victim, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back. She was also listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody as of Saturday morning, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by Area Four detectives.