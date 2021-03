A 45-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Saturday in suburban Maywood.

The incident happened about 10:17 p.m. in the 300 block of South 2nd Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Yolanda Vargas suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Maywood police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.