Woman fatally shot in West Pullman: police

A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in West Pullman on the South Side.

The woman, whose age was unknown, was sitting in a parked car about 10:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone fired multiple shots, Chicago police said.

She suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified her.

There were no witnesses to the shooting, police said.

Police did not provide any additional details.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.