Woman fatally struck by SUV in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A woman was struck and killed by a car after walking into the street Wednesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The woman, whose age has not been released, walked into the street around 8:06 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Stony Island Avenue when she was hit by a 64-year-old man driving an SUV, police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the SUV was issued citations as police investigate.
