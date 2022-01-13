Woman fatally struck by SUV in Grand Crossing

A woman was struck and killed by a car after walking into the street Wednesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The woman, whose age has not been released, walked into the street around 8:06 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Stony Island Avenue when she was hit by a 64-year-old man driving an SUV, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the SUV was issued citations as police investigate.

