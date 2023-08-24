Woman fatally struck by SUV in Pilsen

A woman was fatally struck by an SUV Wednesday evening in the Pilsen neighborhood.

About 5:30 p.m., the woman was in a crosswalk in the 2100 block of West Cermak Road when an SUV turning west on Cermak from Hoyne Avenue hit her, Chicago police said.

The woman, 48, was taken to Stroger Hospital where she died, police said. Her name was not being released immediately.

The driver of the SUV, a 38-year-old man, was given a citation for driving on a suspended license, officials said.

The Major Accidents unit was investigating.