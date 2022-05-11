Woman fatally struck by vehicle while waiting at bus stop on Chicago's North Side

A 32-year-old woman waiting at a bus stop in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the 2100 block of West Peterson.

At about 1:08 p.m., the woman was standing at the stop when a 42-year-old man driving a black BMW drove through the bus stop and struck the woman who was waiting for the bus, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old man was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Major accidents is investigating.

