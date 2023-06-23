Woman found dead, another injured in South Shore home

A woman was found dead, and an elderly woman was struck in the face inside a residence in South Shore.

Police say a 67-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a home in the 7300 block of South Luella Avenue at 8:30 a.m. A 96-year-old woman was also found injured inside.

The first victim was pronounced dead on scene with apparent signs of blunt force trauma. Her death was classified as a homicide, according to police.

The elderly woman was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center for an evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related. Area One detectives are investigating.