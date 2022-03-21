Woman found dead in Chicago trash can was beaten to death, autopsy reveals

A woman who was found dead last week in a garbage can on Chicago's South Side was beaten to death, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The body of Tommie Whetstone was discovered around 12:45 p.m. in an alley in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

An autopsy conducted by the Cook County medical examiner's office determined Whetstone's death a homicide.

No one is under arrest, according to police.